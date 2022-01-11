Grand Island man in jail after four-county pursuit

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Charges are pending against a Grand Island man arrested after a pursuit through Greeley, Howard and Hall counties Monday night.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 31-year-old Jacob Keith of Grand Island was arrested in Merrick County.

Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch told Local4 the pursuit began Monday night around 8:00 near Wolbach in Greeley County. It continued through Howard County and then into Hall County. Busch said the pursuit was broken off in northeast Grand Island due to safety reasons after Keith’s vehicle went into the wrong lane against oncoming traffic.

Keith was arrested later that night at a residence in Merrick County. Busch said speed was not a huge factor during the pursuit.

As of Monday afternoon, there was no record of charges against Keith in the statewide court database. Busch said he was booked on multiple charges including flight to avoid arrest. He’s being held in the Valley County jail in Ord.

