LPD: Dog’s ashes and credit card among items stolen from cars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a number of cars were broken into in north Lincoln and a dog’s ashes were stolen from one car.

According to police, it happened overnight between Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8.

LPD said at least eight cars had items stolen from inside the car or had someone try to get inside the car. Police said the cars were parked along the east side of 84th Street between Holdrege and Fremont Streets.

One of the victims had a credit card stolen, which the thief attempted to use at the U-Stop off 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Police said the cars were either entered through an unlocked door or had a window broken to get inside.

Investigators estimate the total damage at roughly $550 and the total estimated loss is $1,706.

According to police, one of the victims had the ashes of their three deceased dogs stolen.

Responding officers processed the scenes for forensic and digital evidence.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

LPD is reminding residents to not leave valuables in their cars overnight and to lock your car doors.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.