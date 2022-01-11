Advertisement

LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a deadly crash outside of Denton.

LSO told 10/11 NOW they were originally called out to the area of Southwest 98th & West Denton Road on a report of a grass fire, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, they found a car on fire, as well as a body, deputies said.

The incident will be investigated as a fatal single vehicle crash, but LSO said nothing appears to be suspicious.

The cause of the crash is unknown, as well as the victim’s identity. But deputies said they know the vehicle was southbound on SW 98th at the time of the crash.

LSO said the County Attorney had been notified and an autopsy was ordered.

They added that once the victim has been identified, the next of kin will be notified.

Deputies said they’ll be on scene for quite some time as the investigation unfolds.

