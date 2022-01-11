Advertisement

LSO releases photo of suspect who stole truck and assaulted homeowner

The Lancaster County Sheriff's office released this photo Tuesday, December 11, 2022 of a...
The Lancaster County Sheriff's office released this photo Tuesday, December 11, 2022 of a person accused of stealing a Toyota Tundra.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a suspect accused of stealing a truck and assaulting a homeowner. LSO believes the man in the photo is one of two people involved in recent crimes.

Around 2:58 a.m. on Saturday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said a woman reported that her husband’s truck was stolen from their driveway near N 149th and Folkstone Streets.

It is a 2012 Toyota Tundra with Nebraska license plate: WWI 521.

At some point over the weekend, Sheriff Wagner said a man who lived near N 147th and Castlewood Streets exited his garage and saw a Ford pickup truck in the street with unknown person throwing something in the bed of the truck.

LSO said the homeowner then saw a man wearing dark clothing walking through the neighborhood and he confronted the man. Sheriff Wagner said there was a physical fight between the two.

Sheriff Wagner said a short time later, the driver of the pickup returned, got out of the truck and kicked the homeowner in the face. LSO said the homeowner was able to get the license plate number of the truck which came back as stolen.

Sheriff Wagner said the incidents happened between Friday night and into Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who many have had a break-in over the weekend to report it to investigators. Deputies stress that it’s important to lock your cars, bring valuables inside your home and never leave keys in your unlocked car.

If you know anything about these cases, you can call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

