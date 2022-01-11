Advertisement

Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports...
No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.

There was no initial word on injuries. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood.

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
An LPD officer at one of several damaged stoplights along K Street in downtown Lincoln, Sunday...
Semi hauling excavator hits several traffic lights in downtown Lincoln
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Dr. Steve Joel
LPS Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
Winning City of Lincoln flag design announced

Latest News

Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Booster may soon be required to be ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels program
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Douglas County health director to issue mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’