MUDECAS Tournament begins in Beatrice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 93rd annual MUDECAS Basketball Tournament started on Monday in Beatrice. The historic week-long event attracts 32 teams from southeastern Nebraska. Games are played at Beatrice Auditorium and Beatrice Middle School.

Monday Scores (Girls Quarterfinals)

A Division

Parkview Christian 46, Diller-Odell

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Lewiston 30

Johnson-Brock 44, Meridian 38

B Division

BDS 60, Pawnee City 18

Johnson County Central 44, Tri County 25

The MUDECAS Girls Basketball Tournament runs January 10-14. (KOLN-TV)

The MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament runs January 11-15. (KOLN-TV)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.