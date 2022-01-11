Advertisement

MUDECAS Tournament begins in Beatrice

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 93rd annual MUDECAS Basketball Tournament started on Monday in Beatrice. The historic week-long event attracts 32 teams from southeastern Nebraska. Games are played at Beatrice Auditorium and Beatrice Middle School.

Monday Scores (Girls Quarterfinals)

A Division

Parkview Christian 46, Diller-Odell

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Lewiston 30

Johnson-Brock 44, Meridian 38

B Division

BDS 60, Pawnee City 18

Johnson County Central 44, Tri County 25

The MUDECAS Girls Basketball Tournament runs January 10-14.
The MUDECAS Girls Basketball Tournament runs January 10-14.(KOLN-TV)
The MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament runs January 11-15.
The MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament runs January 11-15.(KOLN-TV)

