MUDECAS Tournament begins in Beatrice
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 93rd annual MUDECAS Basketball Tournament started on Monday in Beatrice. The historic week-long event attracts 32 teams from southeastern Nebraska. Games are played at Beatrice Auditorium and Beatrice Middle School.
Monday Scores (Girls Quarterfinals)
A Division
Parkview Christian 46, Diller-Odell
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Lewiston 30
Johnson-Brock 44, Meridian 38
B Division
BDS 60, Pawnee City 18
Johnson County Central 44, Tri County 25
