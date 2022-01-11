Nebraska non-profits work to combat human trafficking in communities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each year National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized on January 11th and the Child Advocacy Center’s Mission is to make sure that every voice is heard and helping bring an end to trafficking.

The International Labor Organization estimates there are 40.3-million victims of human trafficking across the globe, hundreds of thousands in the United States.

It’s not just a problem that happens somewhere else, it’s also happening right here in Lancaster County. According to the Child Advocacy Center, the number of reports of sex trafficking of children in Lancaster County has grown 16 times the amount reported in 2018 and they say that statistic doesn’t include the many others who are survivors and haven’t reported trafficking.

“A lot of us that have children in our life we don’t want to think of this as a potential reality, but it does happen it’s happening here in Lincoln, it’s happening in our rural communities,” Anti-trafficking and Exploitation Specialist, Aubrey Yost said, “There’s not necessarily a spot in the world that’s absolutely shielded and protected from it.”

The CAC says a lot of people see trafficking like a television or movie scene, but that’s not always the case. Trafficking can come in many different ways, and the Child Advocacy Center provides opportunities for anyone to speak their truth of what’s happening.

“Sometimes in order to get those basic needs met, they’re engaging in survival sex and survival sex when you’re a minor is sex trafficking,” Anti-trafficking and Exploitation coordinator, Jayme Buckley said, “Being asked to exchange photos or videos of themselves through social media apps and through the internet and being compensated financially for those that’s also sex-trafficking.”

The United States Department of Homeland Security says someone appearing disconnected, dramatic change in behavior or acting timid can all be signs of a victim of human trafficking.

The CAC have specialists whose job is to focus on trafficking in Lancaster County. Trafficking isn’t specific to one person or place and it can happen to anyone. You can find resources and help on the signs of trafficking by heading to the Child Advocacy Center website.

24-Hour Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888

You may also text “HELP” to 233722 (or BeFree) to reach the hotline. The hotline provides for over 200 languages; call or text. For more information you can click here and visit the Nebraska Attorney General’s website on combating human trafficking in the state.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.