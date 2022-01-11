Advertisement

Police investigating mailbox vandalism and thefts in northwest Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said several mailboxes were vandalized and mail was stolen in northwest Lincoln.

Sometime between Sunday and Monday, three grouped mailboxes were vandalized and broken into in northwest Lincoln.

LPD said a number of mailboxes appeared to have been pried open and the mail was removed.

According to police, one of the grouped mailboxes was near NW 7th Street and W Belmont Avenue, a second near NW 8th Street and W Belmont Avenue and a third off NW 7th Street and Bridger Lane.

Total damage is estimated at $300 and the scope of mail theft is unknown at this time, police explained.

LPD said homeowners in this area are encouraged to call police if they can confirm mail is missing. Police said the local postal inspector is aware of the incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
An LPD officer at one of several damaged stoplights along K Street in downtown Lincoln, Sunday...
Semi hauling excavator hits several traffic lights in downtown Lincoln
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Dr. Steve Joel
LPS Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
Winning City of Lincoln flag design announced

Latest News

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Douglas County health director to issue mask mandate for Omaha
LPD File Photo
LPD: Dog’s ashes and credit card among items stolen from cars
The Lancaster County Sheriff's office released this photo Tuesday, December 11, 2022 of a...
LSO releases photo of suspect who stole truck and assaulted homeowner
A new bill introduced in the legislature aims to create and fund a pilot program for mental...
Abortion ban now in the Nebraska legislature