Police investigating mailbox vandalism and thefts in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said several mailboxes were vandalized and mail was stolen in northwest Lincoln.

Sometime between Sunday and Monday, three grouped mailboxes were vandalized and broken into in northwest Lincoln.

LPD said a number of mailboxes appeared to have been pried open and the mail was removed.

According to police, one of the grouped mailboxes was near NW 7th Street and W Belmont Avenue, a second near NW 8th Street and W Belmont Avenue and a third off NW 7th Street and Bridger Lane.

Total damage is estimated at $300 and the scope of mail theft is unknown at this time, police explained.

LPD said homeowners in this area are encouraged to call police if they can confirm mail is missing. Police said the local postal inspector is aware of the incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

