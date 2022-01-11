Advertisement

Texas A&M RB transfer commits to Nebraska

Deondre Jackson, a Texas A&M running back, announced on Tuesday that he’ll be transferring to...
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Deondre Jackson, a Texas A&M running back, announced on Tuesday that he’ll be transferring to the Huskers.

“Adversity only visits the strong, but stays forever with the weak,” said Jackson on Twitter. “Let’s Go Nebraska !!”

Jackson saw his first game with Texas A&M in 2020 with two rushes for 15 yards against South Carolina. In 2021 he had zero carries, but appeared in two games against Kent State and New Mexico.

Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 7.

