Three students from Millard school district taken to hospital after bus crash

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a bus crash involving students from the Millard school district Monday afternoon.

A neighbor sent 6 News a picture from the scene at 192nd & L Street.

A witness tells 6 News that another car involved has its entire front smashed in. They also say an ambulance was on the scene taking people from the bus.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says three children were taken to the hospital to be checked out. The driver of the car involved was also taken to the hospital due to neck pain.

