Advertisement

US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

Type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed.

Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
An LPD officer at one of several damaged stoplights along K Street in downtown Lincoln, Sunday...
Semi hauling excavator hits several traffic lights in downtown Lincoln
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Dr. Steve Joel
LPS Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
Winning City of Lincoln flag design announced

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95
COVID hospitalizations have broken the pandemic record.
COVID hospitalizations break pandemic record
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation poses threat to job market
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
'Use our tools to protect the economy': Fed's Powell faces Senate confirmation hearing