Warming up on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front has moved across Nebraska and that means mild temperatures for Tuesday. A trough of low pressure will also move across the state through out the day. Ahead of this trough we will have a gusty southwest wind and then a west wind behind the weak disturbance. Above average temperatures will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies expected in the Lincoln area on Tuesday and it will be warmer. Highs should reach the mid 50s with a west to southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Mild and breezy. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid 20s and a west wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures expected tonight. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. Northwest breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Mild temperatures continue Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will continue to be mild and mostly sunny. Cooler temperatures expected on Friday with a chance for scattered rain showers in eastern Nebraska, possibly mixing and changing to a brief period of snow Friday evening. Saturday will be colder and blustery and then warmer temperatures on Sunday.

A chance for some rain and snow Friday. The weekend should be dry with chilly temperatures on Saturday and not as cold on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

