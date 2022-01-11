Waverly High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year

CHICAGO (Press Release) - — Bekka Allick of Waverly High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year.

Allick is the second Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Waverly High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Allick as Nebraska’s best high school volleyball player. She is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in January.

Allick joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including USA Volleyball players Kayla Banwarth (2006-07, Wahlert High School, Iowa), Alisha Glass (2005-06, Leland Public High School, Mich.), Jordan Larson (2004-05, Logan View High School, Neb.) and Foluke Akinradewo (2004-05, St. Thomas High School, Fla.).

The 6-foot-3 senior middle blocker and outside hitter recorded 442 kills, 341 digs, 50 blocks and 40 service aces this past season, leading the Vikings (24-12) to the Class B semifinals.

Allick has volunteered on behalf of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, which fights hunger and homelessness, in addition to donating her time to youth volleyball programs and Charitywater.org, which provides drinking water to people in low-income countries.

“Bekka Allick is an amazing student-athlete,” said Joe Wessel, head coach at Millard West High School. “She’s just a truly talented young woman who is going to be a future star and role model for the Huskers.”

Allick has maintained a 3.66 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at the University of Nebraska this fall.

