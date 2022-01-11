Wednesday Forecast: Our January thaw will continue...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Unseasonably mild weather will continue on your Wednesday...

High pressure will continue to keep our area mild and dry as we push through the middle of the week. Highs on Wednesday are expected to return to the 50s for much of 10-11 Country.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday may turn out to be a bit cooler over portions of Nebraska...but highs in the 40s and 50s are still way above our seasonal averages for mid-January.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Updated weather model information now indicates the possibility of a more significant weather impact from a late-week storm system on Friday...Friday night...and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be turning much cooler...rain and snow will be possible during the day before becoming all snow later Friday and Friday night...with accumulating snow quite possible...and winds will also be on the increase creating the potential for hazardous travel conditions at times.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Friday 8pm Skycast - EURO Model (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential - EURO Model Friday (KOLN)

That system should slide out of the region Saturday morning with precipitation ending early in the day...but it will be quite chilly on Saturday in its wake. Highs on Saturday will primarily be in the 20s and 30s.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook shows a bit of a temperature moderation for Sunday...MLK Jr. Day Monday and Tuesday of next week...but nothing significant. Other than the system that arrives Friday and lingers into Saturday morning...precipitation chances look low for the remainder of the next week or so. Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details as the week wears on...there have been some significant changes with the possible weather threat later this week over the past 12-24 hours, and more changes are possible as the week wears on.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.