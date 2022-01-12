Advertisement

Assistant warden at RTC arrested by NSP

(Live 5/File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sarah Nelson Torsiello (45), an assistant warden at the Reception and Treatment Center, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Tuesday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate. Both are felony offenses.

Torsiello has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since August 8, 2003. She has held multiple positions at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and the RTC (formerly the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and the Lincoln Correctional Center). Following her arrest, Torsiello was booked into the Lancaster County jail. She resigned her position with NDCS.

“It is extremely disappointing that someone in this position now faces felony charges. These are serious offenses,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “Inappropriate behavior involving a member of the inmate population will not be tolerated in NDCS.”

