Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten announced changes to the 2022 Husker football schedule on Wednesday.

The Huskers had locations of two games moved, and will now play Purdue on the road on Oct. 15, and their game against Wisconsin will be played in Lincoln on Nov. 19.

Nebraska was previously scheduled to play Purdue in Lincoln on Nov. 12 and were slated to take on Wisconsin in Madison on November 5.

Nebraska opens the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, with the Week Zero matchup set for Saturday, Aug. 27. The Huskers’ non-conference schedule is unchanged with September home games against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).

The Huskers will now have a bye on Sept. 24, before resuming Big Ten play on Oct. 1 with its Homecoming contest against Indiana. Nebraska embarks on a two-game October road trip with matchups at Rutgers (Oct. 8) and at Purdue (Oct. 15), before a second off week on Oct. 22.

Nebraska closes the season with five straight weeks of Big Ten play, beginning with home games against Illinois (Oct. 29) and Minnesota (Nov. 5), followed by a visit to defending Big Ten champion Michigan on Nov. 12.

For the second straight year, Nebraska finishes with Big Ten West foes Wisconsin and Iowa. The Badgers will visit Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19, before the Huskers close the regular season with their traditional Black Friday matchup at Iowa.

The full Big Ten schedule can be seen below, or by clicking here:

Big Ten Schedule
Big Ten Schedule(Big Ten)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

