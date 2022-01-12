Black Hills Energy suggests budget planning program as cold snaps possible over winter months

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With extreme weather swings possible over the coming months, energy bills may look a bit different, so Black Hills energy is encouraging the use of budget billing in order to keep your bills more consistent.

The plan bases your bill on average usage over the past year, creating a much more stable budget and avoiding the extreme swings in weather. According to Black Hills Program Manager, Brandy Johnson, less than 20-percent of their energy users are enrolled in the program.

“It’s for people that want more certainty in their monthly bill and spread it over 12 months,” Johnson said, “It helps you manage your budget so even though in the summertime you’re not using as much gas, weather is warmer, maybe you’re just heating water, your bill is still going to be higher because it levels out over the 12 months and it’s a good way to manage your budget.”

Johnson said the only time the monthly bill would look different is if your usage changes 10-percent or more.

With commodity prices rising and the extreme shifts in weather this time of year, it can sometimes be difficult for families to pay for their monthly energy bill and that’s why the energy company created Black Hills Cares.

According to Black Hills, over the past 13 years they’ve provided almost $7 million to anyone who needs help with their monthly payments. In 2020 alone, Black Hills was able to support 2,500 families.

“It’s really important that we give back and we help our community,” Johnson said, “Doing that through our energy assistance program is just one of the ways to really make sure that we’re meeting the needs that we see in our communities.”

Black Hills matches every donation dollar for dollar and sends that money to the Salvation Army for their heat sharing program.

Donations to Black Hills Cares are always welcomed, but it can be even simpler than that. Black Hills offers a round up option which will automatically round up your monthly bill to the next dollar. Just a few cents here and there can make a difference to a family in need.

