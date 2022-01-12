Bryan Health’s Mental Health Emergency Room sees 10% increase in patients in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two years into the pandemic, COVID-19 still has a grip on our physical health and is still impacting our mental health. Bryan Health’s Mental Health Emergency Room saw a 10% increase in patients from 2020 to 2021. Mental health professionals at the emergency room saw 6,903 patients in-person and virtually in 2021.

That’s the most they have ever seen in their eight years of being open.

“As the numbers go up during the different cycles of the variants, and different things, we do see more people reaching out, asking questions and seeking support,” said Dr. Dave Miers, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Medical Center. “It’s important folks know that support is available.”

Another record number of people used Bryan’s online mental health screenings in 2021, too: 4,144. In 2020, it was 3,945. With another wave of COVID-19, comes another possibility of isolation, anxiety about contracting COVID, and anxiety about our family, friends, work and school.

“It’s normal to have depressive and anxiety symptoms, to feel down during a global pandemic. If you have these symptoms for a period of two weeks or more, don’t ignore it,” said Dr. Miers.

Seasonal Affective Disorder and just coming off the holidays can add to the feeling of hopelessness and helplessness too.

“Many individuals think, you know what, this is a pandemic I should be feeling this way. No, that is false. You should not be feeling this way,” said Dr. Miers.

Miers said it’s important to not ignore the signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety.

“We are trying to keep our families safe, we’re concerned about work, school all of those things,” said Dr. Miers. “We put the symptoms in the back of our minds and tend to think it’s just going to get better.”

Miers recommends eating well, exercising and getting outside if possible as that helps produce good chemicals in our brains to maintain a healthy balance. But if improving those things does not help you and your depression and anxiety symptoms persist, he recommends you get help.

Despite this, there is a bright spot; suicide rates for the country are down in 2020. Dr. Miers thinks it’s because the pandemic forced us to connect and support each other.

“In times of crisis, families, communities, and individuals pull together and support each other,” said Dr. Miers.

