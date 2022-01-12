Advertisement

City leaders to use lasers to get rid of crows plaguing town

The city is turning to inexpensive tech, $20 green lasers, to annoy the birds into leaving....
By KGO Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUNNYVALE, Calf. (KGO) - It’s like a scene straight out of a movie.

“When the sun starts going down, they come around,” Frank Hampton, a Sunnyvale resident said.

Hampton was referring to a large group of crows, also called a murder, that make a nightly return to downtown Sunnyvale.

“You look up in the sky and it’s almost like a planetarium where you see all these dots up in the sky and it’s just, I don’t know, nature at its best,” said another Sunnyvale resident, Scott Killbourn.

While some residents are fascinated by the birds, others aren’t the biggest fans of them. They are concerned about the noise they make and the mess they leave, coating sidewalks and outside seating areas. City leaders have been forced to find a different way to keep downtown crow-free.

“We’ve tried multiple things. In the past, we’ve had falcons, we’ve put reflectors in our trees, and nothing seems to help,” Mayor Larry Klein said.

Now, the city is turning to inexpensive tech, $20 green lasers, to annoy the birds into leaving.

“It’s far better than spending, you know, hundreds of dollars to spray wash the sidewalks every few weeks, or spray wash Murphy Avenue because of that health risk,” Klein said.

Klein said the downtown association is providing lasers to restaurants along historic Murphy Avenue.

On Tuesday, there were clear signs of bird droppings on the area, and residents have their fair share of stories.

It’s no laughing matter to the Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society.

They’re concerned about the crows and state “lasers pose a threat of blindness to the birds, which we cannot condone, as well as a risk to humans and aircraft.”

City leaders plans to launch the pilot program at the end of the month, hoping it’s enough to keep the crows from coming back.

