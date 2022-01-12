Advertisement

Fortenberry’s legal team back in court, team wants judge to strike statements from interview

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In March of 2019, federal investigators from California dropped by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s home in Lincoln.

They had questions about a foreign national who had donated $30,000 to his campaign.

What congressman Fortenberry didn’t know at the time is that the government already had him on tape, a phone conversation with an informant.

For months later, Rep. Fortenberry asked to meet with the same federal investigators, only this time in Washington, D.C., saying he wanted to continue to cooperate and fill in any gaps. His defense team says the government told him that while he was the subject of the investigation, he was trending toward a witness.

RELATED: Judge denies Fortenberry a dismissal; case proceeding to trial in February

The defense team argued Tuesday that the U.S. attorney misled congressman Fortenberry by saying he was trending toward a witness and if they thought he was the subject they may not have agreed to a second interview.

They want the judge to strike any statements from that interview. The government said that they made no promises that day since investigations change all the time and allege the congressman lied to them again.

The judge will rule on the motion in the coming days. While the federal trial is set for Tuesday, Feb. 15, it’s possible that could be delayed.

That’s because federal trials are on pause in California because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

