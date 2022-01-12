HS Basketball scores (Tuesday, Dec. 11)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Dec. 11.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALLL:
Amherst 74, Alma 32
Freeman 52, Southern 29
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Sterling 34
Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 33
Overton 70, Brady 30
Sandy Creek 57, Deshler 26
Spalding Academy 63, Elba 37
Walthill 65, Madison 47
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Adams Central: Holdrege VS Adams Central
@ Ainsworth: Boyd County VS Ainsworth
@ Arcadia/Loup City: Shelton VS Arcadia/Loup City
@ Arlington: North Bend Central VS Arlington
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Platteview VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ BRLD: Tekamah-Herman VS BRLD
@ Battle Creek: West Point-Beemer VS Battle Creek
@ Bayard: Morrill VS Bayard
@ Bloomfield: St. Mary’s VS Bloomfield
@ Blue Hill: Gibbon VS Blue Hill
@ Bridgeport: Burns, WY VS Bridgeport
@ Burwell: Riverside VS Burwell
@ CWC: Stuart VS CWC
@ Centennial: Shelby-Rising City VS Centennial
@ Central City: St. Paul VS Central City
@ Cody-Kilgore: Valentine VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus Lakeview: Pierce VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Conestoga: Nebraska City VS Conestoga
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Centura VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ Dundy County Stratton: Hitchcock County VS Dundy County Stratton
@ East Butler: Nebraska Lutheran VS East Butler
@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Fullerton VS Elgin Public/Pope John
@ Elmwood-Murdock: Lincoln Lutheran VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Friend: Dorchester VS Friend
@ Garden County: Minatare VS Garden County
@ Giltner: Kenesaw VS Giltner
@ Gordon-Rushville: Hay Springs VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Hampton: Heartland Lutheran VS Hampton
@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Wynot VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
@ Harvard: McCool Junction VS Harvard
@ Hastings: Aurora VS Hastings
@ Heartland Christian, IA: Cedar Bluffs VS Heartland Christian, IA
@ Heartland: Superior VS Heartland
@ Hemingford: Chadron VS Hemingford
@ Homer: Pender VS Homer
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Wisner-Pilger VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Mankato-Rock Hills, KS VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lincoln Christian: Boys Town VS Lincoln Christian
@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: Bishop Neumann VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
@ Louisville: Fort Calhoun VS Louisville
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Auburn VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ MUDECAS Conference Tournament: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Johnson County Central
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Maxwell VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ Medicine Valley: Sandhills Valley VS Medicine Valley
@ Millard North: Papillion-LaVista South VS Millard North
@ Mullen: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Mullen
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Osmond VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Norfolk Catholic: Columbus Scotus VS Norfolk Catholic
@ Northwest: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Northwest
@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: College View Academy VS Omaha Brownell Talbot
@ Osceola: Nebraska Christian VS Osceola
@ Palmer: High Plains Community VS Palmer
@ Pleasanton: Central Valley VS Pleasanton
@ Ponca: Wakefield VS Ponca
@ Potter-Dix: Kimball VS Potter-Dix
@ Ravenna: Minden VS Ravenna
@ Raymond Central: David City VS Raymond Central
@ Schuyler: Seward VS Schuyler
@ Scottsbluff: Ogallala VS Scottsbluff
@ Sidney: Mitchell VS Sidney
@ South Sioux City: Sioux City North, IA VS South Sioux City
@ Southern Valley: Chase County VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Hi-Line VS Southwest
@ Stanton: Elkhorn Valley VS Stanton
@ Summerland: Creighton VS Summerland
@ Sutherland: Hershey VS Sutherland
@ Twin River: Aquinas Catholic VS Twin River
@ Wahoo: Blair VS Wahoo
@ Waverly: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Waverly
@ Wayne: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wayne
@ Weeping Water: Mead VS Weeping Water
@ Winnebago: Tri County Northeast VS Winnebago
@ York: Grand Island Central Catholic VS York
@ Yutan: Douglas County West VS Yutan
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Adams Central 46, Holdrege 35
Ainsworth 52, Boyd County 36
Amherst 47, Alma 38
BRLD 71, Tekamah-Herman 26
Bayard 60, Morrill 19
Bloomfield 74, St. Mary’s 70
Blue Hill 52, Gibbon 40
Bridgeport 82, Burns, WY 54
Centennial 55, Shelby-Rising City 18
Centura 31, Doniphan-Trumbull 25
College View Academy 30, Omaha Brownell Talbot 22
Columbus Lakeview 30, Pierce 27 (OT)
Conestoga 43, Nebraska City 24
David City 40, Raymond Central 33
Deshler 38, Sandy Creek 20
East Butler 58, Nebraska Lutheran 33
Franklin 55, Red Cloud 21
Gordon-Rushville 72, Hay Springs 18
Hampton 42, Heartland Lutheran 38
Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Wynot 34
Hartington-Newcastle 53, Randolph 34
Hastings 62, Aurora 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Northwest 35
Hershey 51, Sutherland 30
Kimball 57, Potter-Dix 15
Lincoln Lutheran 39, Elmwood-Murdock 24
Louisville 42, Fort Calhoun 28
Mead 37, Weeping Water 35
Millard North 56, Papillion-LaVista South 45
Minden 50, Ravenna 45
Nebraska Christian 40, Osceola 23
Overton 55, Brady 4
Pender 72, Homer 57
Pleasanton 42, Central Valley 33
Ponca 53, Wakefield 43
Sandhills Valley 42, Medicine Valley 32
Shelton 58, Arcadia/Loup City 14
Sidney 56, Mitchell 45
Southern Valley 36, Chase County 30
Southwest 65, Hi-Line 26
St. Paul 59, Central City 15
Stanton 38, Elkhorn Valley 37
Stuart 50, CWC 35
Superior 56, Heartland 17
Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19
Wahoo 43, Blair 26
Yutan 54, Douglas County West 39
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Arlington: North Bend Central VS Arlington
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Platteview VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Battle Creek: West Point-Beemer VS Battle Creek
@ Bennington: Omaha Mercy VS Bennington
@ Burwell: Riverside VS Burwell
@ Dundy County Stratton: Hitchcock County VS Dundy County Stratton
@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Fullerton VS Elgin Public/Pope John
@ Elkhorn North: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Elkhorn North
@ Friend: Dorchester VS Friend
@ Garden County: Minatare VS Garden County
@ Giltner: Kenesaw VS Giltner
@ Harvard: McCool Junction VS Harvard
@ Heartland Christian, IA: Cedar Bluffs VS Heartland Christian, IA
@ Hemingford: Chadron VS Hemingford
@ Howells-Dodge: Lutheran High Northeast VS Howells-Dodge
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Wisner-Pilger VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Mankato-Rock Hills, KS VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lexington: Kearney Catholic VS Lexington
@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: Bishop Neumann VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Auburn VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Madison: Walthill VS Madison
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Maxwell VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ Milford: Syracuse VS Milford
@ Mullen: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Mullen
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Osmond VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Norfolk Catholic: Columbus Scotus VS Norfolk Catholic
@ Omaha Duchesne Academy: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Omaha Duchesne Academy
@ Palmer: High Plains Community VS Palmer
@ Ralston: Omaha Concordia VS Ralston
@ Schuyler: Seward VS Schuyler
@ Scottsbluff: Ogallala VS Scottsbluff
@ Sioux City North, IA: South Sioux City VS Sioux City North, IA
@ Summerland: Creighton VS Summerland
@ Twin River: Aquinas Catholic VS Twin River
@ Wayne: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wayne
@ Winnebago: Tri County Northeast VS Winnebago
@ Winside: Omaha Nation VS Winside
@ York: Grand Island Central Catholic VS York
___
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.