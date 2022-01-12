Advertisement

LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Meet Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s first elephant calf

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s African elephant calf made its media debut Wednesday morning.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The baby elephant was born Friday — a first for the Omaha zoo — to Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant. The zoo did not announce the calf’s gender and weight.

The 21-year-old father, Callee, arrived at the zoo in 2019. A second African elephant calf is expected to arrive this winter as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
The Total Wellness Drive-Thru site, located at 1918 O Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4...
New COVID-19 testing site opens on Jan. 13
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Oscar Cortez mug shot
Arrest made in connection to deadly Highway 77 pedestrian crash
Bekka Allick
Waverly High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year

Latest News

Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Palmyra High School in “secure mode” due to nearby standoff
Lincoln Crime Stoppers 2021 recap
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Recapping 2021
Face mask
Mask mandate in effect in Omaha
Stacy Leimbach of Trinity Lutheran wins May 2019 10/11 Golden Apple Award.
Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award