LPD: Man steals truck from open garage in northeast Lincoln

Gabriel Kuhfahl
Gabriel Kuhfahl(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe stole at least three vehicles.

On Thursday, around 7:30 a.m. a 64-year-old man reported that his blue Chevy Silverado had been stolen from his garage near 80th and Holdrege Streets, after he left the garage door open overnight.

LPD said the keys were left inside the truck.

On Sunday, at 7 a.m., officers spotted the stolen truck parked and running in an alley near 10th and Park Streets.

According to police, a person later identified as 27-year-old Gabriel Kuhfahl was seen sitting in the driver’s seat.

LPD said officers approached the truck on foot and gave Kuhfahl orders to get out of the stolen truck, but they say he sped off.

Police said Kuhfahl hit a home near 10th and South Streets which caused $3,000 worth of damage and he then left the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers said they weren’t able to pursue Kuhfahl but obtained information indicating he was involved in several other vehicle thefts in Lincoln.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 10th and Park Streets.

LPD said officers saw Kuhfahl walking in the area with a man and when officers tried contacting them for the two for prior vehicle thefts, both ran away.

Police said officers ran after them and eventually put both men under arrest but Kuhfahl resisted officers’ attempts to place him into handcuffs.

According to police, Kuhfahl had the key to the blue Chevy Silverado, along with several other vehicle keys and a tool commonly used to bypass vehicle locks.

LPD said two other previously stolen vehicles, a white GMC Yukon and a black Honda Accord, were found parked in a lot near where Kuhfahl was first seen.

The man with Kuhfahl was arrested for three outstanding warrants.

Kuhfahl was arrested for theft by receiving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of burglar’s tools and an outstanding arrest warrant.

LPD said additional charges for Kuhfahl are expected in the coming days for other vehicle thefts they believe he was involved in.

