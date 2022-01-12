LPD sees continued rise in catalytic converter thefts despite new requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues seeing a rise in catalytic converter thefts despite new permit requirements aimed at curtailing this crime.

According to LPD, so far in 2022 through Jan. 11, a total of 28 converter thefts have been reported. Police said in 2021 during that same time frame there were only 10 converter thefts.

LPD’s Crime Analysis Unit compiled statistics in Lincoln since the start of 2022:

The total damage and loss is approximately $42,000

18 of the 28 stolen catalytic converters, roughly 64%, were Honda & Kias (6 Honda Elements & 5 Kia Sportages)

24 of the 28 stolen catalytic converters, roughly 86%, are model years from 2001-2009

19 of the 28 stolen catalytic converters, roughly 67%, occurred in residential areas where cars were parked on the streets

Back in November, LPD outlined the new ordinance which requires people to apply for and receive a special permit to buy and sell catalytic converters. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said stealing catalytic converters is a crime of opportunity and officers are hoping to curb this crime.

The permit costs $5 and once someone has a permit, they can essentially sell, scrap or do anything they’d like with the catalytic converter.

Catalytic converter thefts per year:

2015 - 14

2016 - 9

2017 - 10

2018 - 29

2019 - 69

2020 - 274

2021 - 978

