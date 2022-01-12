Advertisement

Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

By Jessica Brown and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) – A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies he baked to a card game at a senior center.

KTIV reports court documents say several people called 911 Jan. 4 for possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center.

Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day.

After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center.

According to officials, 46-year-old Michael Koranda, an elementary school teacher, told police he had baked a pan of brownies using half a pound of THC butter he had gotten over the weekend in Colorado.

His mother took the brownies to her card game, not knowing they were made with THC.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
The Total Wellness Drive-Thru site, located at 1918 O Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4...
New COVID-19 testing site opens on Jan. 13
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Oscar Cortez mug shot
Arrest made in connection to deadly Highway 77 pedestrian crash
Bekka Allick
Waverly High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
LIVE: Former Senate leader Harry Reid to lie in state at Capitol
Lincoln Crime Stoppers 2021 recap
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Recapping 2021
Face mask
Mask mandate in effect in Omaha