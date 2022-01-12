Palmyra High School in “secure mode” due to nearby standoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Palmyra man has been in a standoff with law enforcement for more than six hours.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been outside a home in the 600 block of F Street near Taggart Park since before 4 a.m. Wednesday responding to a domestic violence situation. Authorities said the other person is now out of the home and deputies are negotiating with the man inside.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers are also on the scene. Authorities said the man has weapons inside the home, including high powered rifles.

Neighbors tell 10/11 NOW they’ve been told to stay inside their homes.

Palmyra Jr. Sr. High School, located just a couple blocks south of the incident, started late at 10 a.m. just as a precaution. Superintendent Michael Hart said students entered through the south entrance just to be safe. Now the school is in “secure mode” which means no one is allowed inside or outside the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with 1011now.com for updates.

