Advertisement

Palmyra High School in “secure mode” due to nearby standoff

Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.(10/11 NOW/Nathan Brennan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Palmyra man has been in a standoff with law enforcement for more than six hours.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been outside a home in the 600 block of F Street near Taggart Park since before 4 a.m. Wednesday responding to a domestic violence situation. Authorities said the other person is now out of the home and deputies are negotiating with the man inside.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers are also on the scene. Authorities said the man has weapons inside the home, including high powered rifles.

Neighbors tell 10/11 NOW they’ve been told to stay inside their homes.

Palmyra Jr. Sr. High School, located just a couple blocks south of the incident, started late at 10 a.m. just as a precaution. Superintendent Michael Hart said students entered through the south entrance just to be safe. Now the school is in “secure mode” which means no one is allowed inside or outside the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with 1011now.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
The Total Wellness Drive-Thru site, located at 1918 O Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4...
New COVID-19 testing site opens on Jan. 13
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Oscar Cortez mug shot
Arrest made in connection to deadly Highway 77 pedestrian crash
Bekka Allick
Waverly High School student-athlete named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year

Latest News

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of an elephant calf — the first for...
LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Meet Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s first elephant calf
Lincoln Crime Stoppers 2021 recap
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Recapping 2021
Face mask
Mask mandate in effect in Omaha
Stacy Leimbach of Trinity Lutheran wins May 2019 10/11 Golden Apple Award.
Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award