Mask mandate in effect in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite a threat from the state attorney general to take legal action, Omaha’s mask mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse issued the temporary mandate the day before as a response to rapidly increasing cases, in an effort to fight escalating hospitalizations. She told the board of commissioners Tuesday morning: “This is not a decision I made lightly, this is not an easy decision at all. I know it’s going to create some waves. But this is a tool we have in our toolbox. We have research, evidence out there showing that masks decrease transmission.”

Following the announcement, several school districts announced a policy following the mandate beginning Wednesday. Millard and Elkhorn public school districts said they will follow the mandate districtwide. Several other districts, including OPS and Westside, already had mask requirements in place.

The city’s COVID-19 Prevention order issued by Dr. Huse calls for face coverings to be required for anyone ages 5 and older and for people to separate with six feet of distance from others not in the same household, with some exceptions:

Those seeking federal, state, city, municipal, or county government services

Anyone seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages

Those engaged in exercise

Anyone working in an occupation that prevents wearing masks

Those obtaining services or purchasing goods or services that require temporary removal of masks

Anyone giving a speech, lecture, or broadcast, or officiating at a religious service, to an audience, which must maintaining six feet of social distancing

Those participating in a religious service

Anyone who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents the wearing of a face covering

Those younger than age 5

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued statements Tuesday opposing the mandate and questioning whether Dr. Huse had the authority to implement it.

