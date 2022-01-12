Mild weather continues Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The nice January weather will continue on Wednesday with most of Nebraska returning to the 50s this afternoon. Slight cooler on Thursday, especially in eastern Nebraska. Friday will be colder and cloudier with the chance for some rain and eventually some accumulating snow Friday afternoon and Friday and mainly in far eastern Nebraska.

Partly sunny and continued mild on Wednesday. Highs in the mid 50s with a west to northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Another nice day expected across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows around 30 degrees. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Overnight lows will be well above average Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

A few morning clouds will be possible Thursday morning and it will be a few degrees cooler in the afternoon, but still above average. Highs will be near 50 degrees with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A bit cooler for Thursday but still pretty nice for January. (1011 Weather)

We are watching a storm system that could give the Lincoln area and far eastern Nebraska some accumulating snow Friday afternoon and Friday night. If you have travel plans on Friday into early Saturday morning, you will want to continue to monitor the forecast over the next couple of days.

Saturday will start off with a few clouds and early morning flurries, otherwise partly sunny, blustery and much colder. Temperatures will be rebound on Sunday and Monday.

Mild temperatures for the next couple of days. Some snow and colder temperatures for the end of the week. Temperatures will moderate early next week. (1011 Weather)

