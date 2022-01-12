Advertisement

MUDECAS Tournament day two

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from day two of the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice.

MUDECAS Boy’s Tournament:

A Division

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Johnson County Central 35

Freeman 52, Southern 29

Palmyra 66, Parkview Christian 64

Tri County 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32

B Division

Diller-Odell 53, Exeter/Milligan 22

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Sterling 34

Johnson-Brock 69, Lewiston 24

Pawnee City 48, Meridian 42

