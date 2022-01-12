MUDECAS Tournament day two
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from day two of the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice.
MUDECAS Boy’s Tournament:
A Division
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Johnson County Central 35
Freeman 52, Southern 29
Palmyra 66, Parkview Christian 64
Tri County 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32
B Division
Diller-Odell 53, Exeter/Milligan 22
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Sterling 34
Johnson-Brock 69, Lewiston 24
Pawnee City 48, Meridian 42
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.