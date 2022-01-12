Nebraska falls to No. 25 Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hosted #25 Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers fell to the Illini 81-71, losing their fourth straight game.

Nebraska was led by true freshman Brcyce McGowens who finished with a team-high 19 points. He went 6-of-7 from the line and is now 18-of-19 from the charity stripe the last four games. McGowens has been in double figures a team-high 13 times this season.

The Huskers led Illinois at half 34-31 thanks to an Edurado Andre and-one bucket just before half. Senior, Derrick Walker Jr. finished with 14 points, his fifth straight game in double figures.

Nebraska could not stop the high power offense of Iliinois led by Trent Frazier, who finished with 29 points, and Kof Cockburn who finished with a double; 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Huskers are back in action Friday, January 14 on the road against Purdue.

