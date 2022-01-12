Nebraska Wesleyan announces basketball schedule changes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team has altered its schedule with a pair of postponements for this week and the women’s basketball team adjusted an upcoming game time.

NWU’s men’s basketball games on Wednesday, January 12 against Simpson and Saturday, January 15 against Loras are postponed due to health and safety concerns. Make-up dates for the two games will be announced at a later date.

The women’s basketball game against Simpson on Wednesday is on as scheduled. The Prairie Wolves women’s basketball game against Loras on Saturday has moved back to 4 p.m. in Snyder Arena.

