Advertisement

Nebraska Wesleyan announces basketball schedule changes

(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team has altered its schedule with a pair of postponements for this week and the women’s basketball team adjusted an upcoming game time.

NWU’s men’s basketball games on Wednesday, January 12 against Simpson and Saturday, January 15 against Loras are postponed due to health and safety concerns. Make-up dates for the two games will be announced at a later date.

The women’s basketball game against Simpson on Wednesday is on as scheduled. The Prairie Wolves women’s basketball game against Loras on Saturday has moved back to 4 p.m. in Snyder Arena.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
The Total Wellness Drive-Thru site, located at 1918 O Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4...
New COVID-19 testing site opens on Jan. 13
Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Nine hour standoff in Palmyra comes to peaceful end
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Assistant warden at RTC arrested by NSP

Latest News

Trevor Lakes
Trevor Lakes sidelined with injury
Trevor Lakes is a forward on the Nebraska men's basketball team.
Lakes sidelined with shoulder injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Three-time Olympic Medalist, captain of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winning team and...
Texas Volleyball Team hires Olympic medalist and Nebraska native, Jordan Larson, as assistant coach