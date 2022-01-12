Advertisement

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(AP) – A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

