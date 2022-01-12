Thursday Forecast: One more nice day before winter is back in play...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our stretch of pleasant mid-January weather will last into Thursday...but Friday will be a different story...

If you are a fan of mild-and-dry January weather...enjoy Thursday because winter makes a big comeback on Friday. Highs on Thursday will once again be well-above average for this time of year...mainly in the 40s and 50s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

A winter weather system will be impacting the region during the day on Friday...bringing with it colder temperatures...increasing winds...and a mixed bag of precipitation-types including the possibility of rain...drizzle...freezing drizzle...sleet and snow. As temperatures fall later in the day we should be looking at all snow...with accumulations a good bet...especially over the eastern-third of Nebraska and into Iowa.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Friday 4pm Skycast (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential - Friday/Saturday (KOLN)

Snow could linger into Saturday morning before ending across the region by afternoon...with colder temperatures in place for the day.

Saturday 10am Skycast (KOLN)

Sunshine and moderating temperatures should return for Sunday...with highs ranging from the mid 30s in eastern Nebraska...to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the central and west.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook continues to moderate readings on Monday and Tuesday...followed by an expected frontal passage cooling us back down into the 20s and lower 30s for Wednesday and bringing us a small chance for precipitation.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

