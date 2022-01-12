Two dead after head-on crash in Butler County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Butler County say two people have been killed after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 64, just east of Bellwood.

BCSO says the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, and that there weren’t any passengers in either vehicle. The department also said both vehicles were driven by Butler County residents.

“Names of the victims will not be released at this time, pending notification of next of kin,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Volunteers from Bellwood and Rising City Fire Departments also responded to the crash, which is still under investigation.

The cause of the incident, as well as multiple other factors in the crash, have not yet been released.

