Waverly School District recall election ends voting with school board member keeping his seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A special election supported by organizers to recall a Waverly School Board member has failed in a lopsided margin, according to unofficial results from the Lancaster County Election Commission.

Andy Grosshan, the target of the recall election, who has served on the Waverly Board of Education for nearly 14 years, said his focus has shifted back to educating students in the district.

In the Waverly School District, the board of education voted to give superintendent, Dr. Worrell, power to make emergency decisions like masking or closing schools.

Opposition to the resolution sparked the mail ballot special election, which supporters said would allow parents to decide if Grosshans should keep his seat on the board.

The vote Tuesday left any doubt the feeling of a majority of voters in his fourth ward, with about 83% voting no, compared to 17% who voted in favor of his removal.

“The process through this recall effort has been tiring,” Grosshans said.

About 45% of the 1,482 registered voters in his ward returned a ballot to the election commission.

Following the results, Grosshans said he understood the frustration felt by those behind the petition, but he felt there was a misunderstanding.

“I am grateful to the people in this district who have voted and showed that they have a voice,” Grosshans said. “I know they were frustrated and thinking that maybe their voice was stripped away.”

Grosshans wanted people in the district to know that he is open to having conversations about the school district going forward.

He added that he trusted and supported the decisions made by Dr. Worrell.

“Dr. Worrell is in constant communication with the board members,” Grosshans said. “He would not have done anything that he didn’t think he’d have full support on.”

