Advertisement

3 kids found dead in Calif. apartment, deputies say

Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California, apartment. A woman was found in the same unit with what officials believe are self-inflicted wounds. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) - Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a California apartment. A woman was found injured in the same unit and taken to the hospital.

Neighbors in Le Grand, California, are stunned and horrified after the three young victims were found dead when deputies rushed to the scene just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Apparently, there was a gentleman that was screaming for help,” said Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbor Elias Vargas says he was home when he heard that man screaming then saw him walking back and forth between the complex and Le Grand Elementary, which is just feet away.

“He said, ‘My kids were killed!’ So, that’s when I realized something serious happened there at the house,” Vargas said.

A woman was found inside the same apartment unit with what officials believe are self-inflicted wounds. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t revealed information about her relationship to the children, how they died or who, if anyone, is suspected of killing them.

Neighbors say a married couple and their three kids live inside the apartment.

“It’s just a shock for the community right now to see this kind of stuff happen,” Vargas said.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Nine hour standoff in Palmyra comes to peaceful end
Assistant warden at RTC arrested by NSP
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Two dead after head-on crash in Butler County
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Daily COVID case record set in Lancaster County Wednesday

Latest News

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia warns of Cuba, Venezuela deployment if tensions with US mount
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico woman pleads not guilty to putting newborn in trash
President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to 'surge' medical...
Biden highlighting federal ‘surge’ to help weather omicron
The lawsuit places blame on ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm & Prop for...
Film armorer blames ammo supplier in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting