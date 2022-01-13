Advertisement

Concoria stays hot, tops Flames

Concordia hosts College of St. Mary in a GPAC Women's Basketball game.
Concordia hosts College of St. Mary in a GPAC Women's Basketball game.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind Sadie Powell’s 19 points, Concordia won its fourth straight game on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs topped GPAC foe College of St. Mary, 87-57, at Freidrich Arena.

Freshman guard Mackenzie Toomey added a double-double for Concordia (12-6, 9-3). The Lincoln Southeast grad scored 13 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Taysha Rushton also scored in double-digits for the Bulldogs.

Concordia returns to action Saturday at Jamestown.

