Concoria stays hot, tops Flames

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind Sadie Powell’s 19 points, Concordia won its fourth straight game on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs topped GPAC foe College of St. Mary, 87-57, at Freidrich Arena.

Freshman guard Mackenzie Toomey added a double-double for Concordia (12-6, 9-3). The Lincoln Southeast grad scored 13 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Taysha Rushton also scored in double-digits for the Bulldogs.

Concordia returns to action Saturday at Jamestown.

