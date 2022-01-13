Advertisement

Crete Fire and Rescue saves a dog stranded in the Big Blue River

By Bria Battle
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a time of need, Crete Fire and Rescue jumped into icy waters and brought a dog to safety. It was a scene that started off a little scary but turned out to be very successful.

It started out as a regular morning for Crete Fire and Rescue. They were sitting at the station and then a call came about a dog stranded on the Big Blue River.

“We want to take care of people. We want to take care of animals,” said Brandon Smejdir, a fire lieutenant with Crete Fire and Rescue.

Neighbors said these dogs are often seen roaming this area.

Fire Chief, Tod Allen, and his team were first on the scene with their ice rescue suits on. Brandon went in and coached the dog out of the river and onto the shore.

“It’s just a good feeling knowing that you did help to get that animal where it needed to be,” Smejdir said.

He said that when going into a call like this one, so many scenarios can happen when trying to save the dog.

“We don’t know how the animal is going to respond. We don’t know the thickness of the ice, the currents of the water, or what we’re going into,” Smejdir said.

But Fire Chief Allen said even with the safety concerns, he’s proud of Brandon for getting the job done.

“Brandon’s one of those guys that you can ask him to do whatever. He’ll help you. He’ll be right there,” Allen said. “I’m pretty proud of Brandon. He didn’t complain once.”

Fire Chief Allen said another dog was standing near the river and barked during the rescue. Once they saved the dog that was in the water, they both ran off.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Nine hour standoff in Palmyra comes to peaceful end
One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
The Total Wellness Drive-Thru site, located at 1918 O Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4...
New COVID-19 testing site opens on Jan. 13
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Assistant warden at RTC arrested by NSP

Latest News

Crete Fire & Rescue bravely saves dog in ice waters
Crete Fire & Rescue bravely saves dog in ice waters
Local & nationwide blood shortage
Local & nationwide blood shortage
Local study shows Lincoln restaurant openings top closures
Local study shows Lincoln restaurant openings outpace closures
Right now, blood supply levels are so low locally and nationally that just days ago the Red...
Local and national blood banks seeing low supply levels