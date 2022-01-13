Crete Fire and Rescue saves a dog stranded in the Big Blue River

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a time of need, Crete Fire and Rescue jumped into icy waters and brought a dog to safety. It was a scene that started off a little scary but turned out to be very successful.

It started out as a regular morning for Crete Fire and Rescue. They were sitting at the station and then a call came about a dog stranded on the Big Blue River.

“We want to take care of people. We want to take care of animals,” said Brandon Smejdir, a fire lieutenant with Crete Fire and Rescue.

Neighbors said these dogs are often seen roaming this area.

Fire Chief, Tod Allen, and his team were first on the scene with their ice rescue suits on. Brandon went in and coached the dog out of the river and onto the shore.

“It’s just a good feeling knowing that you did help to get that animal where it needed to be,” Smejdir said.

He said that when going into a call like this one, so many scenarios can happen when trying to save the dog.

“We don’t know how the animal is going to respond. We don’t know the thickness of the ice, the currents of the water, or what we’re going into,” Smejdir said.

But Fire Chief Allen said even with the safety concerns, he’s proud of Brandon for getting the job done.

“Brandon’s one of those guys that you can ask him to do whatever. He’ll help you. He’ll be right there,” Allen said. “I’m pretty proud of Brandon. He didn’t complain once.”

Fire Chief Allen said another dog was standing near the river and barked during the rescue. Once they saved the dog that was in the water, they both ran off.

