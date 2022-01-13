Friday Forecast: Wintry weather returns...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a week of quiet and mild weather...a fast-moving weather system brings us a dose of January reality for the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend...

Lots of variable to consider as we examine the next 24-to-48 hours. A weather system moving through the region Friday...Friday night and Saturday will certainly bring “winter” back into focus. The complicated nature of this weather-maker means we will see the threat for differing precipitation-types including rain...freezing rain...drizzle...freezing drizzle...sleet and accumulating snow...as well as much colder temperatures and winds that could gust to 40 mph at times. Friday morning we could see rain..freezing rain or sleet developing.

Friday Morning Skycast (KOLN)

During the afternoon hours periods of rain will be transitioning to snow at some point...especially later into the afternoon or evening. As temperatures cool Friday night...most of the moisture is expected to be snow...with the greatest threat for accumulating snow over the eastern-third of the state as gusty north winds of 15-to-30 mph will gust to 40 mph. Much of western and central Nebraska will see little-or-no significant snow, but will deal with colder temperatures and gusty north winds.

Friday Evening Skycast (KOLN)

It will be another tough call on snowfall potential...with the usual suspects (storm track and timing)...but with the added “wild card” of “temperature” added in. If it’s warm enough we may see more rain or drizzle...if the cold air comes in sooner, we’ll see higher snow totals. Here’s a look at our snowfall forecast as of Thursday at 5pm.

Snowfall Potential Friday-Saturday (KOLN)

Snow could linger into the morning hours of Saturday for parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska...with north winds of 15-to-30 mph and gusts to 40 mph continuing...before subsiding in the afternoon.

Saturday Morning Skycast (KOLN)

High temperatures on Friday will end up in the mid 30s-to-mid 40s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Lows by Saturday morning will be much colder with readings in the single-digits and teens...and with those strong north winds many of us will see wind chills well below zero to start the day.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will “struggle” into the teens...20s...and 30s, with areas receiving the most snow certain to be the coldest. Winds should diminish by afternoon.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs on Sunday will rebound back into the 30s...40s...and lower 50s under variably cloudy skies.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook shows a quick cool down associated with our Friday-Saturday winter weather event...then a decent warm-up early next week...followed by another cold front for the middle of the week which will drop our temperatures once again.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.