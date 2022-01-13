Huskers open preseason with mid-January outside practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rhonda Revelle and the Nebraska softball team took advantage of unseasonable 55-degree temperatures in Lincoln on Wednesday. The Huskers practiced outdoors at Bowlin Stadium to begin preseason drills. Wednesday marked the start of practice for Division-I teams like Nebraska across the country.

“We had practice all set for today on Monday,” Revelle said. “When we knew we were going to get out(side), we completely bagged it.”

Revelle says practicing outdoors in January is rare for her team, no less on opening day.

“You’ll take these days any time you can,” Revelle said.

The Huskers did not utilize the infield at Bowlin Stadium on Wednesday. Instead, players went through a series of outfield drills, while snow continued to melt in foul territory.

The Huskers open the season at the UNI Dome on February 11th.

