LIVE: Nebraska Medicine moves to critical care

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Attorney General said Thursday morning that he filed a lawsuit late Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of the Omaha mask mandate.

Also on Thursday morning, Nebraska Medicine enacted its Crisis Standards of Care plan, effective at 9 a.m.

“Our leadership made the difficult decision to activate this plan now because our community’s demand for health care currently exceeds our available resources,” the hospital statement says.

A hospital spokesman emphasized to 6 News that the current number of staff absences is also a factor in the decision.

Patients were advised that while emergency rooms will remain open, the move could prompt rescheduling or lack of appointments, postponement of surgeries, denial of patient transfers, deployment of medical students into support roles, and use of irregular patient care areas.

The mandate was put into effect by Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse, who said she used an Omaha city code.

Mayor Jean Stothert and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts disagreed on whether Dr. Huse had the authority. Stothert said she did; Ricketts said she did not. Stothert did not support the decision, however.

The attorney general argued that Huse unilaterally issued the mandate without approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and that Huse exceeded her authority under local and state law.

The state asked for an immediate hearing in Douglas County District Court.

The lawsuit brought up the August 2021 effort by Dr. Huse to request DHHS approval for a mask requirement for citizens countywide. That effort was denied.

Dr. Huse recently sought legal counsel, which determined she had the legal authority to introduce the mandate based on city code but could only do it for the city rather than countywide.

