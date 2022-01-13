Advertisement

Nebraska Medicine moves to ‘critical care’ status

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine enacted its Crisis Standards of Care plan, effective at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“Our leadership made the difficult decision to activate this plan now because our community’s demand for health care currently exceeds our available resources,” the hospital statement says.

A hospital spokesman emphasized to 6 News that the current number of staff absences is also a factor in the decision. On a Zoom call, hospital officials said that they have seen a 10-fold increase in absence in recent weeks, which doesn’t necessarily mean that staff themselves are sick but that, in many cases, someone in their household is sick and they are required to isolate or are needed to care for that other person.

Patients were advised that while emergency rooms will remain open, the move could prompt rescheduling or lack of appointments, postponement of surgeries, denial of patient transfers, deployment of medical students into support roles, and use of irregular patient care areas.

This is the first time the hospital has enacted this level of care.

“That said, we’ve anticipated this day could come, and we’ve prepared for this event,” one official said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Nine hour standoff in Palmyra comes to peaceful end
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Assistant warden at RTC arrested by NSP
Two dead after head-on crash in Butler County
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Daily COVID case record set in Lancaster County Wednesday

Latest News

A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
Nebraska AG sues to stop Omaha mask mandate enforcement
Dr. Angela Hewlett is an infectious diseases specialist at Nebraska Medicine and medical...
Nebraska omicron update: Delta trends make hospitals wary as cases continue to surge
COVID-19 cases impacting schools
Nebraska teachers union says teachers need better access to COVID-19 tests during surge
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Daily COVID case record set in Lancaster County Wednesday