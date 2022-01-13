Local and national blood banks seeing low supply levels

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - January is National Blood Donor Month and area blood banks like to bring awareness to donating during this month because they see a dip in numbers with the flu, colds and COVID.

Right now, blood supply levels are so low locally and nationally that just days ago the Red Cross issued their first-ever nationwide blood emergency.

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank needs 1,000 donors a week to keep up with their seven-day supply. Lately, they’re seeing 600-700 people a week which is leaving their shelves emptier.

“We’re at critical levels,” said Kari Lundeen, Community Outreach with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. “Which means we have less then a three day supply on almost all of our blood types and some of our blood types only have a one day supply. When we get to those levels we are very concerned.”

A spokesperson for Bryan Health said their supply is stable. It’s a three-day supply, but they’d like to have seven.

10/11 NOW caught up with CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s trauma coordinator. She said blood donations are needed for many reasons.

“We use it in mother and baby land, we use it in gastrointestinal issues, people who are hemorrhaging, we use a lot of blood for people with cancer,” said Jodi DeWitt CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s Trauma Coordinator.

The trauma coordinator said CHI Health’s blood supply is stable, but she’s still encouraging donations.

“At any moment we could be asked to take away some of our blood supply,” said DeWitt. “We can ship that blood out to the places that are the most short. That’s the important take away.”

“It is impactful,” said Lundeen. “We do supply the blood to 23 area hospitals and health facilities.”

If you’re looking to donate, 10/11 has a blood drive coming up later this month.

What: Broadcasters Unite For Life Blood Drive! We’re once again teaming up with Nebraska Community Blood Bank, 106.3 KFRX, and KFOR for this bi-annual event.

When is it? Thursday, Jan. 27 , 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. AND Friday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where is it? Havelock United Methodist Church (4140 N. 60th St.)

What do I need to do? Make an appointment HERE (Code is TELE). Be sure to bring your ID!

What kind of free stuff do I get? All presenting donors will get a free lunch from the Famous Dave’s and a long-sleeve shirt.

