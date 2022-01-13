Local study shows Lincoln restaurant openings outpace closures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the pandemic continues, it seems like we’re losing more restaurants by the day, but new Lincoln-focused data shows over the last year, more of them actually opened.

A recent restaurant success story can be found at MotorFood’s new brick-and-mortar location near 48th and Vine Streets. Owner Shaun Theye said opening up a stand-alone restaurant was always the goal, but the food truck is what got him here.

“You know the food truck we have a fryer and a little tiny grill, here I’ll have a full kitchen,” Theye said. “We wanted to do more gourmet sandwiches. We wanted to do more gourmet sandwiches, to do more stuff where I can do a lot more farm to table.”

In 2021, Lincoln saw a pretty even balance of restaurants opening and closing. Data gathered by Grow Nebraska, which has been compiling this type of information since 2013, shows 26 opened and 23 closed. Compare that to 2020 when 28 opened and 33 closed, and in 2019 when both categories saw 31.

“I just think there is a lot of awareness that during a time like this the chain is probably going to have a better chance of pulling through and the local one has a tougher go of it,” said Robin Eschliman with Grow Nebraska.

The data also looks at local versus chain restaurants. Last year, 57% that closed were local, but local restaurants were also the majority that opened at 62%.

“We had about two-thirds of the restaurants that did open were local,” Eschliman said. “A little bit over one-fourth were national chains. One of them in particular opened three locations and that was Wingstop so they comprised a good chunk of the chains that came to Lincoln.”

Theye said they’re still in the very early stages of getting his restaurant up and running, but given everything that’s going on it’s an opportunity many don’t have the chance to do.

“When we started looking for commercial spaces that was the first priority, we needed a kitchen we can operate the truck out of,” Theye said. “Whatever dining room we get out of the deal is we work with that and this turned out perfect for us.”

Eschliman does advise as someone who works in real estate if you are considering entering the process of opening a restaurant now, to be very careful and considerate when planning because of those high costs in construction and other COVID-related delays.

