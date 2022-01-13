Advertisement

LPD: Driver cited in downtown crash that damaged hotel

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A car crash downtown caused thousands of dollars in damage to a hotel.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday a 26-year-old woman was driving her black Honda Pilot east on O Street when she violated a traffic signal at 9th Street and hit a gray Honda Odyssey that was traveling south on 9th Street.

LPD said the force of the crash pushed the gray Honda Odyssey into the Holiday Inn Express hotel on the southeast corner of the intersection.

According to police, the crash with the building caused $10,000 in damage.

Occupants in both cars reported injuries and the 26-year-old woman was transported to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

She was cited and released for negligent driving.

