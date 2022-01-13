LSO: Tip leads to arrest of men involved in Waverly thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a tip led to the arrest of two men they believe were involved in stealing a truck and assaulting a homeowner in Waverly.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, LSO received a Crime Stoppers report off of recent photos they shared of a man they believed was one of two people involved in recent crimes.

Sheriff Wagner said through the investigation, they believed that Michael Rengstorf stole a 2012 Toyota Tundra from the driveway of a home near N 149th and Folkstone Streets this weekend.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's office released this photo Tuesday, December 11, 2022 of a person accused of stealing a Toyota Tundra. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Rengstorf was located Wednesday around 1:20 p.m. near N 24th and Dodge Streets.

Sheriff Wagner said Rengstorf was in a stolen vehicle with fictitious plates and the vehicle had been stolen on Jan. 4.

Another man, identified as Matthew Krisel from Council Bluffs, was with Renstorf at the time of his arrest. Sheriff Wagner said Krisel had active warrants out of Iowa and LSO deputies believed he was involved in the theft cases in Waverly.

According to Sheriff Wagner, investigators believe Krisel assaulted the homeowner in Waverly who confronted the men during the thefts this weekend.

Deputies recovered the stolen truck, construction clothing taken from a Lancaster County owned vehicle, as well as golf clubs that were all stolen this weekend. LSO said deputies also recovered items that were stolen in theft cases that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating.

Sheriff Wagner said deputies are working closely with LPD investigators.

Rengstorf was arrested and is facing theft charges, as well as narcotics charges. Sheriff Wagner said during Rengstorf’s arrest, deputies found 36 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

Krisel is facing theft and assault charges.

Sheriff Wagner said there is still a lot of work left to be done on the case. If you know anything about these cases, you can call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

