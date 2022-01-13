Nebraska teachers union says teachers need better access to COVID-19 tests during surge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As COVID-19 spikes in the community, it spikes in schools too. In Lincoln Public Schools alone, 1,600 kids and nearly 250 staff are in COVID-19 quarantine.

The President of the Nebraska Education Association told 10/11 NOW this isn’t just a Lincoln problem, Jenni Benson said teachers across the state need help.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people saying this year is much more difficult,” Benson said.

She said the biggest concerns are students and teachers being out sick or in quarantine. In one case, Benson said she’s hearing about classrooms where 25% of the students are absent and teachers are worried about how their classes would be covered if they were out sick too.

“What we’re seeing isn’t an urban thing,” Benson said. “We know it’s not just a big school problem. Depending on population density all schools have different needs but everybody is experiencing staff shortages because of COVID-19.”

She said the key to fighting this is better access to testing.

“Testing is our biggest problem,” Benson said. “We don’t have enough tests. We know it’s not just a school problem but I just spoke to someone ten minutes ago who said they’ve been tested but will now be home for 72 hours waiting on results. That doesn’t help the school, the teacher stay in the classroom.”

The Department of Health and Human Services has told superintendents they’ll provide cleaning supplies, masks for kids and rapid antigen tests if a school experiences an outbreak. But Benson said schools are required to go through a request process when they need those supplies immediately.

“What I’d like to see is them just to be provided,” Benson said. “If we need them great, if we don’t you have them in your resources.”

Benson said teachers also need access to KN95 masks in case teachers want additional protection against the more transmissible omicron variant.

“Right now all they have are cloth masks, we have teachers who have color coordinating cloth masks to each outfit, but that’s not going to cut it anymore,” Benson said.

10/11 NOW reached out to DHHS about the materials they’re providing to schools, we haven’t heard back.

10/11 NOW also reached out to Lincoln Public Schools as they are experiencing their highest COVID-19 case numbers of the year so far. They provided the following statement.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases of staff and students reported to Lincoln Public Schools mirrors those we are seeing in our community. We are continuously looking at all of the data and gathering information to help us make decisions and adjustments to handle the latest surge the community is seeing. The key issue for us continues to be ensuring we have sufficient staff in our schools to continue safely serving students. All of our staff - from the classroom to lunchroom and buses - continue to exhibit extraordinary commitment and dedication to our students and families every single day, and we are looking at all options - even thinking outside of the box - to support their efforts. We can’t do it alone. We need the community to also take measures to help reduce the risk of spread in our community so we can keep adults in our schools to meet students’ needs.”

