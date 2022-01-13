New high school hopes to combat overcrowding, bring in upperclassmen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This fall, students will fill the halls of Lincoln Northwest High School for the first time.

It will be new to every student, from freshman to seniors according to Northwest Principal Cedric Cooper.

“It’s just a tremendous opportunity for innovation in our building and being able to do some things that they may not have been able to do in our traditional high schools,” Cooper said.

The last time LPS opened a new high school was Lincoln North Star in 2003. North Star had 182 seniors enrolled, which was less than half the size of the freshman class.

Lincoln Southwest opened in 2022 with even fewer seniors, 144, which is less than one-third the size of the freshman class.

To combat that, Cooper said his school will offer opportunities students can’t get anywhere else, like the Bryan Medical Focus Program.

“If they have an idea that they want to do something in the health or medical field, we will have those hands-on immersive experiences just right inside our high school and that’s never been done in our district,” Cooper said.

Northwest is opening as a way to ease overcrowding issues around the district. It will be the first Class B school in the district, but will offer the same types of activities as other LPS schools, according to Northwest’s athletic director, Rob Psencik.

“We get to start with a blank slate and get to be a first,” Psencik said. “You get to be the first in the gym, you know. I think those are cool opportunities that even as an AD you probably get one time in your life.”

As progress continues to be made, Cooper said he’s excited for students.

“There’s a lot of different opportunities and buildings that are so innovative so that’s really going to expand the scope of what our students are able to do in our district,” he said.

Students and parents can learn more about Lincoln Northwest at high school information nights. More information can be found on the LPS website.

