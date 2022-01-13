One more nice day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild temperatures will continue on Thursday with highs returning to the 50s. A fast moving storm system will bring colder conditions on Friday with the potential for a wintry mix and eventually some snow Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mild temperatures continue on Thursday (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Overnight lows will be well above average. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy and colder on Friday with areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle and sleet Friday morning. Scattered rain showers possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. Eventually the precipitation will become all snow late Friday afternoon and continue Friday night. At this point, it looks like the Lincoln area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow by early Saturday morning.

Potential snowfall accumulation from Friday through early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

High temperatures expected Friday morning or early afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Windy conditions expected Friday night with wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph and that will create low visibility from blowing snow.

A few flurries or light snow showers possible early Saturday morning in eastern and southeastern Nebraska. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and much colder. Highs in the lower 20s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will start off very cold and then warm up into the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s expected Monday and Tuesday.

Some up and down temperatures over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

