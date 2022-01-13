Small Crash, Big Mess: Crews respond to downtown diesel spill after truck hits semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Downtown Lincoln’s busiest streets is back open after a large diesel spill following a crash late Wednesday night.

It all happened just before 10 p.m. at 9th & O Streets. Battalion Chief Mark Majors with Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells 10/11 NOW crews were called out to the scene after a minor crash between a pickup and a semi. Chief Majors says the pickup struck a full diesel fuel tank on the semi. He says that resulted in 40-50 gallons of fuel to spill all over the intersection.

LFR was on scene for nearly two-hours to clean up the mess, leading to the complete closure of O Street between 9th & 10th. The intersection of 9th & O was also closed for a time, with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.

Due to the vast amount of material that LFR put down to clean up the spill, officials with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department were also on scene for mitigation purposes.

LFR cleans up a large diesel spill that happened after a minor crash, late Wednesday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

No injuries were reported in the incident, but Lincoln Police are investigating the crash.

