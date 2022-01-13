Small Crash, Big Mess: Crews respond to downtown diesel spill after truck hits semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Downtown Lincoln’s busiest streets is back open after a large diesel spill following a crash late Wednesday night.
It all happened just before 10 p.m. at 9th & O Streets. Battalion Chief Mark Majors with Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells 10/11 NOW crews were called out to the scene after a minor crash between a pickup and a semi. Chief Majors says the pickup struck a full diesel fuel tank on the semi. He says that resulted in 40-50 gallons of fuel to spill all over the intersection.
LFR was on scene for nearly two-hours to clean up the mess, leading to the complete closure of O Street between 9th & 10th. The intersection of 9th & O was also closed for a time, with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
Due to the vast amount of material that LFR put down to clean up the spill, officials with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department were also on scene for mitigation purposes.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but Lincoln Police are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.